Elias Opens Fire on Chris Jericho

Elias is officially on a campaign of running down WWE greats. Last week, he targeted The Rock, and now he’s placed Chris Jericho in his crosshairs.

Elias sat down with Complex in order to boost his debut album, Walk With Elias. Since the discussion was about music and wrestling, the conversation all too easily shifted towards Y2J.

“To be honest with you, I’m sick of Chris Jericho. I’ve had enough of Chris Jericho. I’ve seen him on my TV far too often,” said Elias. “I’m the guy that plays guitar and sings on Monday Night RAW, and he shows up, tries to steal my act? It was OK for a quick laugh or something like that but on a personal level, the guy’s personality just rubs me the wrong way. His ego is just totally out of control, unfounded, and I can’t stand people whose egos are just not deserving. That’s all I can say.”

Elias opened his criticism do the part-time Superstars that WWE keeps around.

“They can do whatever they want. If you want to consider them part-timers or once-a-year guys, or whatever it is, they can do whatever they want as long as they understand when they’re coming back to Monday Night RAW or pay-per-view or something like that, it’s my show now. WWE is Elias’ and as long as you accept that, you can do whatever you want but if you don’t accept it then come to me because I definitely have a problem with that.”

This is a nice dose of kayfabe by The Drifter. While he may mean a percentage of what he says, this is just another example of why Elias is one of WWE’s most valuable commodities.

Now that he’s trolled The Rock and Chris Jericho in the same week, Elias has essentially panted seemed for a story with either Superstar if and when they chose to return to WWE.

Oddly enough, it appears that The Rock may grace WWE cameras before Y2J. Multiple reports have him considering another return to WWE with some indications point towards next week’s episode of Raw in Miami.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring,” said The Rock. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said on the Skyscraper red carpet.