Bludgeon Brothers Member Reportedly Preparing for Surgery Ahead of Defending SmackDown Tag Titles

Erick Rowan, now known as Rowan on WWE television, reportedly suffered a bicep tear during The Bludgeon Brothers’ tag team championship match with The New Day on Sunday. This injury brings an extra dose of intrigue to SmackDown Live this week, as the reigning tag team champions are booked to take on the New Day in a rematch under No Disqualification rules.

PWInsider reported on Tuesday afternoon that Rowan is expected to travel to Birmingham, Alabama later in the week for surgery. There is no word on what Rowan’s recovery timetable will be, but if its anything like Dean Ambrose tricep tear (which also resulted in him getting surgery in Birmingham) he’ll miss a considerable amount of time.

Rowan had previously suffered a torn rotator that kept him off of television for nearly eight months. Originally a member of the Wyatt Family, Rowan and Luke Harper (now going by just Harper) re-debuted as The Bludgeon Brothers in November 2017. The pair went undefeated in their quest to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, which they won by defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 34.

The hammer-wielding duo has since gone on to successfully defend the titles against the Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and a reunited Team Hell No before feuding with The New Day. Rowan forced to match to end in a disqualification after hitting Big E with one of their giant hammers just as he and Xavier Woods were preparing for their Up Up Down Down finisher.

Later on in the evening it appeared that the online reports were true, as Rowan had one of his bicep heavily taped for the main event tag title match against the New Day.

After a vicious back and forth encounter that spent most of its time outside the ring, the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out as victorious when Kingston grabbed one of the Brothers’ mallets and drove it right into the gut of Harper as he was about to drive Woods through a table with a powerbomb. Kingston then rolled Harper onto the table, which allowed Woods to hit a top rope elbow drop from across to ring. Both men covered Harper to get the pin, earning the trio their fifth reign as world tag team champions.

Elsewhere on SmackDown Live, the first match for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was announced as The Miz and Maryse will take on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in a mixed tag team match.