Evander Holyfield Suffers Humiliating Loss to Vitor Belfort in Boxing Return

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club started things off with a match between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, but for those that were hoping for a long opening fight that did not end up happening, as Ortiz fell to Silva in the first round after a vicious right by Silva. That paved the way for the co-headliner fight in Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort, and while Holyfield had his moments, it was Belfort who was firmly in control for most of the match, and eventually, his flurry of offense was enough to take down Hollyfield in the first round by TKO.

Viewers were noting that Belfort looked in control early on, and it just didn’t get better, as Holyfield slipped and went into the ropes. Then Belfort took his time and then hit hard with a left uppercut, knocking Holyfield down.

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊https://t.co/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

The fight continued, but then a series of left hand punches underneath from Belfort pushed Holyfield back, and then it was really over, as Belfort kept hitting with uppercuts to Holyfield’s face and head.

It didn’t make it out of the first round, and reactions are flying in, which you can check out for yourself starting on the next slide. You can also check out a highlight from the fight in the video above.

Evander Holyfield showed us what a 60 year old in the boxing ring looks like, everybody going to hell. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 12, 2021

58-year-old Evander Holyfield floored and stopped inside the first round by Vitor Belfort. Not pleasant to watch. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 12, 2021

Belfort stopped Holyfield in the first. That was not great to watch. Holyfield, 58, looked awful. At one point, he slipped on a left hook and fell through the ropes. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 12, 2021

I love watching athletes bang but Evander Holyfield needs to hang them up for good at 58 years old. #HolyfieldBelfort pic.twitter.com/tx2XwToMF9 — James Lawhorn Jr. (@TheMicDr) September 12, 2021

Holyfield says during post-fight interview that he was pushed and wasn't ever hurt.



"It is what it is. I'm not hurt. I think it was a bad call."#TrillerFightClub — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) September 12, 2021

https://twitter.com/mickakers/status/1436875976483295236?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Reminder: The Florida Athletic Commission actually approved Holyfield-Belfort as a fully regulated professional boxing match. — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) September 12, 2021

50 Cent listening to Holyfield claim that he wasn’t hurt:#HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/J3oOAyulM5 — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) September 12, 2021

