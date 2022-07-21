Fans React To Chris Jericho And Eddie Kingston's Barbed Wire Death Match On AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho continued their blood feud in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match tonight on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Per the stipulation, the Jericho Appreciation Society were suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Jericho brought back his New Japan Pro Wrestling "Painmaker" gimmick for the occasion, a monicker he previously summoned for hardcore AEW bouts against Nick Gage and Darby Allin. Kingston took the fight to Jericho early, grabbing Justin Roberts' barbed wire-laced microphone and blasting Jericho in the skull with it. The two continued with brutal spots throughout, including breaking barbed wire tables and throwing each other into barbed wire ring ropes.

Towards the end of the match, the JAS's Tay Conti ran in from the back to free her stablemates from the shark cage, but was stopped by Ruby Soho. Conti's former tag partner, Anna Jay, then came out to confront Conti, but ultimately sided with Conti, turning heel in the process. Jay would then lower the shark cage, freeing Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The JAS then hit the ring to put a numbers advantage on Kingston, but Kingston's allies in Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club came to his aid.

With the outside interference cancelling each other out, Kingston put Jericho in a stretch submission hold, but it would be broken up by a returning Sammy Guevara. Jericho would nail Kingston with the Judas Effect for the 1-2-3. After the bell, Kingston would put Jericho through a barbed wire spiderweb.

