Fans React To Chris Jericho And Eddie Kingston's Barbed Wire Death Match On AEW Dynamite
Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho continued their blood feud in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match tonight on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. Per the stipulation, the Jericho Appreciation Society were suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Jericho brought back his New Japan Pro Wrestling "Painmaker" gimmick for the occasion, a monicker he previously summoned for hardcore AEW bouts against Nick Gage and Darby Allin. Kingston took the fight to Jericho early, grabbing Justin Roberts' barbed wire-laced microphone and blasting Jericho in the skull with it. The two continued with brutal spots throughout, including breaking barbed wire tables and throwing each other into barbed wire ring ropes.
Towards the end of the match, the JAS's Tay Conti ran in from the back to free her stablemates from the shark cage, but was stopped by Ruby Soho. Conti's former tag partner, Anna Jay, then came out to confront Conti, but ultimately sided with Conti, turning heel in the process. Jay would then lower the shark cage, freeing Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The JAS then hit the ring to put a numbers advantage on Kingston, but Kingston's allies in Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club came to his aid.
With the outside interference cancelling each other out, Kingston put Jericho in a stretch submission hold, but it would be broken up by a returning Sammy Guevara. Jericho would nail Kingston with the Judas Effect for the 1-2-3. After the bell, Kingston would put Jericho through a barbed wire spiderweb.
Check out some of the best reactions to this bloody bout below!
Up Close and Personal
THIS IS A GODDAMN VIEW DUDE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kWCLq5KA8S— 🏝 Angie 🏝 (@TwilightPalms) July 21, 2022
Love for Eddie
I LOVE EDDIE FUCKING KINGSTON #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HmXh6P1oIg— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 21, 2022
Too Many Moving Pieces?
Can't say I really enjoyed the barbed wire deathmatch. It has nothing to do with the stipulation, because I'm an old 90s ECW watcher. Just the match was way overbooked for it's own good IMO. Overall good episode of Dynamite as usual though. #AEWDynamite— WrestleCoder (@WrestleCoder) July 21, 2022
Painful Last Visual
The Painmaker Chris Jericho lands In the Barbed Wire Spider! Thank You Duluth, GA! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/qgdbrKw4Aa— Tribal Teen ⚡️#WeTheOnes (@ReneLop82721969) July 21, 2022
Conflicted Thoughts
Torn on this match. It was brutal and violent but they killed the shark cage and it was kinda overbooked with the run ins. So hard to say. Also you booked another barbed wire match with run ins! Come on, Tony! #AEWDynamite— Alex Kalil (@AlexKalil) July 21, 2022
Painmaker Stays Perfect
Still undefeated #AEWDynamite #FyterFest https://t.co/ghEkNHGq2j— Paula (@BlazeofBones) July 21, 2022
The Most Ambitious Crossover Event
Greatest crossover promotion EVER @AEW#SharkWeek #AEWDynamite #FyterFest— Matt That BLK Wrestling Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) July 21, 2022
Ghost From AEW's Past
Revolution 2.0 #AEWDynamite— David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) July 21, 2022
An Immortal Icon
Appreciate @IAmJericho while we still have him every week. He truly is arguably the GREATEST to ever do this, after 30 years to remain so undeniably creative, fresh and not lose a step in the ring is a feat that needs to be recognized. Absolute legend. #AEWDynamite— Parth (@LeShampeyon) July 21, 2022
Played Out Ending
I get it, heels are bad guys. But at some point, the constant interference just gets played out.#AEWDynamite— Jeremy Karp (@jkarpsportsfan1) July 21, 2022