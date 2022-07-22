Fans React To Tony Khan's Vince McMahon Tweet
Vince McMahon has retired from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE, and AEW President Tony Khan didn't waste one minute to respond to the news. Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of AEW," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches AEW on TV! See you for Friday Night." Khan's "longest-tenured CEO" remarks hold ground, as with McMahon retired and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Takami Ohbari only running his company since October 2020, Khan's three years and counting put him in the veteran spot.
Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022
Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!
See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT
*TONIGHT*!
Khan's tweet took the wrestling world by storm, with reactions ranging from laughs to winces. Check out some of the best below!
Perfect Timing
My man. The timing. 👏🏾— Matt Peters (@MightyInkMatt) July 22, 2022
Applause
Well played— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2022
New Signing?
Soon pic.twitter.com/KOUUcJVKEc— ™️ (@itsburgan) July 22, 2022
Ratio
ratio + stephanie is already a better ceo than you— sindi!⛈ (@sashasprescott) July 22, 2022
Marathon, Not A Sprint
It was a marathon, not a sprint. You stuck it out and got there.— WrestleHAM🇺🇦 (@WrestleHAM) July 22, 2022
Many Men
Eddie Kingston-Related Excitement
Past Accolades
Praise
Lmfaoo you’re a legend Tony🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/calLcFpZOF— 👊🏿𝓒𝓵𝓮𝓸𝓚𝓾𝓳𝓸🤝🏿 (@CleoKujo) July 22, 2022
Bad Omens?
This tweet is going to age so bad.— Gareth 🏴 (@WWEGareth) July 22, 2022