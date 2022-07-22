Fans React To Tony Khan's Vince McMahon Tweet

By Liam Crowley

Vince McMahon has retired from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE, and AEW President Tony Khan didn't waste one minute to respond to the news. Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of AEW," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I'm grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches AEW on TV! See you for Friday Night." Khan's "longest-tenured CEO" remarks hold ground, as with McMahon retired and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Takami Ohbari only running his company since October 2020, Khan's three years and counting put him in the veteran spot.

Khan's tweet took the wrestling world by storm, with reactions ranging from laughs to winces. Check out some of the best below!

Perfect Timing

prevnext

Applause

prevnext

New Signing?

prevnext

Ratio

prevnext

Marathon, Not A Sprint

prevnext

Many Men

prevnext

Eddie Kingston-Related Excitement

prevnext

Past Accolades

prevnext

Praise

prevnext

Bad Omens?

prev
Start the Conversation

of