Kofi Kingston Requests WWE Championship Match, Gets Handicap Match Against The Bar at Fastlane

Vince McMahon continued to toy with Kofi Kingston’s emotions on Sunday night, putting him in a handicap match against Cesaro and Sheamus at Fastlane.

During the WWE pre-show Kingston was told by a backstage agent that the McMahon’s wanted to speak to him about tonight’s WWE Championship match. Later in the evening Kingston was greeted by Big E and Xavier Woods outside of McMahon’s office, saying that he was told to wait. Woods and E said he waited too long and barged into McMahon’s office.

After a passionate speech from Big E arguing on Kingston’s behalf, McMahon appeared to change his mind and added Kingston into the WWE Championship match. He then said the New Day were barred from ringside and told Kingston to run out to the ring. Kingston did so, only to be told that he was in a handicap match against The Bar.

After beating down Kingston for several minutes, The Bar hit Kingston with a double White Noise for the win. The New Day ran down to try and stop the beat down before the match ended, only to get jumped by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura before they could reach the ring.

It turned out McMahon wasn’t lying when he said the WWE Championship match would be a triple threat, as Mustafa Ali was added to the Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens match later in the evening. Bryan wound up retaining in an 18-minute match thanks to some interference from Rowan.

Sunday’s event from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio wound up being a good night for reigning champions. The Usos opened the main show by retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and Shane McMahon (who broke up afterwards when McMahon turned heel), Asuka kept the SmackDown Women’s Championship after interference from Sonya Deville wound up costing Mandy Rose, The Revival retained in a triple threat tag match, the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection beat Nia Jax and Tamina in short order and Samoa Joe won a surprise four-way match for his United States Championship.

But one of the most shocking turn of events wound up being a non-title match later in the night. Charlotte Flair looked to be on the verge of beating Becky Lynch when she locked in the Figure Eight on Lynch’s injured knee, but Ronda Rousey then ran down and deliberately attacked Lynch to cause a disqualification. That move resulted in Lynch being added back into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, making it a triple threat.