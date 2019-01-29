Local Advertisement Looks to Spoil Three Major Matches for WWE Fastlane

Fastlane is WWE‘s final stop on the road to WrestleMania. And thanks to an early advertisement we just got a sneak peek at the March pay-per-view’s card.

Local advertising in Clevland may have just spoiled three major matches for the March 10 Fastlane show at the Quicken Loans Arena. Per the promotion Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan will put his WWE championship on the line against AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins will challenge Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still have over two months for this show actually manifests, but if these matches make the card, then we have a couple of deductions to make.

On Tuesday, a story surfaced indicating that WWE is planning to add Charlotte Flair to Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania match. While there are other ways it can happen, this Fastlane match between Lynch and Flair could be the way to get The Queen her WrestleMania bid. With Extreme Rules being geared towards the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Fastlane is probably the best stage WWE has to stick Flair into the giant ‘Mania match.

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles is hardly a new concept and it’s odd that WWE would still be using that feud as late as March. Bryan’s win over Styles at the Rumble conceivably ended their story, but WWE may have a few chapters left. Now that Seth Rollins has picked Brock Lesnar for ‘Mania, that means Bryan will need to find a challenger for the WWE Championship. However, that field is wide open, but it looks like Styles could be involved.

Rollins meeting Lashley seems out of place, considering The Architect will face Brock Lesnar just three weeks later. However, WWE is using Lashley as one of their best heels and using him to keep Rollins hot could prove to be a good strategy. However, don’t be surprised if WE change this match.