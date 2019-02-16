‘Fighting With My Family’ Receiving Rave Reviews Ahead Of Nationwide Release

We are just under a week out from the nationwide release of Fighting With My Family, the biopic on WWE superstar Paige produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and so far the film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Some of the nation’s foremost movie critics have already seen the film and published reviews, and the overwhelming consensus is that Fighting With My Family knocks it out of the park.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 92% score among critics (based on 53 reviews filed by certified movie critics) and also a 92% score among audience goers (based on 318 reviews).

Some highlights from movie critics’ views on Fighting With My Family are below.

“Both an offbeat comedy and classically rousing underdog tale, this indie film’s heart somehow exceeds the size of Dwayne Johnson’s bulging biceps.” -Mara Reinstein, Us Weekly “Within the context of a sport that thrives on artifice, writer-director Stephen Merchant spins a story whose emotions feel entirely genuine.” -Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times “It’s often broadly funny but never mean or patronizing; it takes the Knights, their eccentricities and quixotic aspirations seriously, but not enough to squelch the fun.” -Manohla Dargis, New York Times “It’s a compelling and likable cast (Frost, in particular, is a standout), and Merchant keeps the film, for all its sports-movie clichés, mostly lively, good-hearted and consistently funny.” -Jake Coyle, Associated Press “The Rock uncovers a heartfelt, offbeat, and crowd pleasing story of the rise of WWE’s wrestling superstar Paige. It’s a winner.” -Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily “An entertaining introduction to the world of WWE – both behind the scenes and its fandom. Dwayne Johnson and Vince Vaughn do a lot of the heavy lifting here, and do it well!” -Grace Randolph, Beyond The Trailer

The film covers the journey of Paige as she goes from growing up in a wrestling family in the U.K., to a tryout with WWE alongside her brother, to eventually becoming one of the pioneers of WWE’s current women’s revolution.

Fighting With My Family hits theatres nationwide this Friday, February 22nd. It is currently playing in select theatres.