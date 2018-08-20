Watch: Finn Balor’s Demon Returns to SummerSlam

After nearly a year of being on the shelf, Finn Balor’s Demon has returned to WWE.

The lights went out in the Barclays Center ahead of Balor’s match with Baron Corbin and it didn’t take long for the crowd to recognize the Demon was present. In a thick layer of red an black paint, Balor sent Brooklyn ablaze as he sauntered towards his SummerSlam prey — within minutes he was done with Corbin and the Demon once again shined at SummerSlam.

Naturally, Corbin was irate at Balor using his alter ego, but he was pinned before he submits a formal complaint to Stephanie McMahon.

The Demon’s moments have been few and far between since Balor graduated from NXT. However, Balor is clearly a more compelling Superstar when the Demon is on the menu. Leaving the question to beg: why doesn’t he use it more?

