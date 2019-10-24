Finn Balor Breaks Silence, Sends Cryptic Message Following His Heel Turn on NXT

Following his shocking heel turn on NXT this week, wrestling fans flocked to Finn Balor’s social media accounts to try and find out why the former WWE Universal Champion attacked Johnny Gargano. But it looks like Balor isn’t ready to talk just yet. Within minutes of hitting Gargano with his 1916 finisher on the steel entrance ramp and pointing finger guns at his head (a callback to his days as the leader of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction), Balor simply tweeted out “I’m back.” Meanwhile over on his Instagram page Balor illustrated his shift in personality with a series of caption-less photos.

Balor initially jumped back to NXT on the Oct. 2 episode and hinted that “his past would become his present” as he hinted at a feud with Adam Cole over the NXT Championship. But Wednesday night’s attack made it pretty clear he’s got business with “Johnny Wrestling” instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The day after his return to the Yellow and Black Brand, Balor explained why he made the jump during an interview with Newsweek.

“Right now that’s what it means,” he said when asked what his statement “Finn Balor is NXT” meant. “I’m going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That’s something I’ve been chasing for quite some time in my career. I don’t believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion… And I want to break those boundaries. I’m here at NXT to do that.”

Balor wrestled for the NXT roster from 2014-16, before most of the current roster was even signed to the company. He admitted in the same interview that a lot had changed since his record-breaking reign as NXT Champion.

“I have to be honest, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Balor said. “The game has changed a lot in NXT since I was here. Seeing the match Cole and Matt Riddle put on tonight, they are two of the absolute best in-ring competitors in the world. So it’s a little nerve-wracking to get into the deep end with those guys.

“It’s gotta be a challenge for myself in and out of the ring, and personally, to see if I can still go,” he added. “It’s been a while since I’ve been here, and the NXT style has evolved incredibly. When I was here it was me and [Samoa] Joe, and back then, I don’t want to say it was a slower pace, but it was definitely more rugged here and there. They are going fast, and it’s going to be a test for me and I’m looking forward to it.”