Finn Balor Reveals Original Plan for NXT Run

Finn Balor has had a marvelous run in NXT since returning to the black and gold brand, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The NXT Champion just retained in a stellar match against Pete Dunne, and he's producing some of the best matches of his WWE career since returning back in 2019. Funnily enough, though his return to NXT wasn't always meant to be a long-time move, as Balor explained on the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. Balor revealed that the original thought was for it to be like a three-month deal, and afterward, he would return to Raw or SmackDown refreshed and ready to go.

"I didn't know what to expect," Balor said. "I was kind of under the impression that it was going to be like a three-month deal, kind of reboot Finn, reset, and go back to RAW or go back to SmackDown, or go back to things as normal. But it's kind of evolved into something that I don't think anyone expected. I think it's thanks to how NXT is also evolving and really, truly its own brand now. So, you know, I don't know what to expect going forward, I don't know how long it's going to last, but I have to say I'm super happy at NXT and there's no reason for me to want to move anywhere in my career at this point."

Balor is perfectly fine sticking around in NXT and addressed the possibility of moving to Raw or SmackDown.

"I feel like I'm still growing and I think that's one of the best things I've done in my career. Knowing when to move, knowing when to... something to change," Balor said. "That was the case in Europe, that was the case in Japan, and you know that was the case when I was on RAW and SmackDown. I'm sure I will get to a point where I know that this NXT has run its course and it'll be time to make a change, but I don't see that coming anytime soon."

Balor's feud with Dunne doesn't seem to be over, and now he has a feud opportunity with Adam Cole (after O'Reilly gets ahold of him) and the impending feud with Karrion Kross coming down the pike. Kross never got the chance to defend his title after being injured in the match against Keith Lee, but now that he's back we're sure these two will meet in the ring sooner than later.

