NXT Champion Finn Balor Retains in Chaotic Ending to TakeOver Vengeance Day

✖

Tonight was the first-ever matchup between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne, and early on in the match, Balor looked to keep Dunne from getting into a rhythm, which he succeeded in doing for a bit. Dunne would do frustrate Balor a bit too though, locking Balor into a strict hold with his legs that targeted Balor's face and jaw. Dunne kept going for the jaw as he slammed into him with his should against the ropes, and then Dunne started twisting Balor's fingers as he locked down Balor for a bit, and then he followed that up with another hold to ground the Champion.

Balor locked in a hold of his own, focusing on his right arm, but Dunne soon reversed that with an armbar attempt, though you could see Dunne's holds were having an effect, as Balor winced in pain and held his jaw. Dunne followed that with another hold that focused on Balor's left arm and his hand, but Balor got free for a minute. Dunne locked down Balor's head to keep him down while manipulating his fingers, and Balor kept trying to find a way out of Dunne's grasp.

Dunne then went to bend Balor's arm back, digging in his shoulders and knuckles into Balor's arm. He then kicked Balor right in the ribs and went Dunne went for another attack Balor stepped on his foot and gained an opportunity to lock Dunne into a hold and keeping him from locking another hold in on Balor.

Balor locked in a submission, putting stress and trying to hyperextend Dunne's legs and damage Dunne's knees. Dunne attacked Balor's left arm and broke the hold, but Balor stomped him again and tried to lock in a single crab.

Dunne turned the tables and knocked down Balor, but Balor would shift focus to Dunne's knee, and the damage was showing on Dunne, who was favoring his leg and knee. Dunne kicked out and Balor would kick out of a pin next, and after a clothesline Balor pinned him but Dunne kicked out.

Balor kept up the attack on Dunne's leg and knee, and then stomped Dunne three more times on his back and the back of his neck. He then picked up Dunne and pummeled Dunne's back of the knee, and then hit him in the back of the head. He then applied a submission and Dunne looked like he was fading, but he grabbed Balor's fingers and slammed them into the mat, getting some necessary space.

Balor went right back at Dunne with heavy chops and slams into the corner. Dunne would respond with heavy chops of his own, but Balor would evade another move and dropkick Dunne's knee. Dunne evaded and knocked Balor down, stomping Balor's face and then hitting a headbutt on the jaw and a powerbomb that almost got the pin.

Dunne would keep up the attack but Balor would respond with a flurry of offense, hitting a dropkick towards Dunne's knee and then another dropckck that sent him reeling. Balor went for a coup de grace but Dunne locked in Balor with elbows flying at Balor's head. Balor went for the rope but Dunne rolled him back to the middle of the ring.

More attacks at the jaw, and Balor inched his way backwards to the ropes. He was out but his foot was on the ropes, so he wasn't out yet. After a check from the official Balor said he could continue, and Dunne kicked him in the face. Balor countered but Dunne then grabbed his fingers. Balor locked in Dunne with an abdominal stretch.

Balor lost his grip and Dunne went for his gingers, and again inflicted pain. Balor kept stomping Dunne, but Dunne was halted by Balor, and then hit him with the Bitter End. He pinned him but Balor kicked out right before the count of 3.

Dunne stomped on Balor's fingers twice and then kicked him in the side of the head. Dunn went for a powerbomb but Balor reversed it into. Dunn hit him with a kick but Balor countered with a Pele kick. Dunne went for another bitter end but Balor reversed again, and both ended up landing hard on the mat. Dunne would not let Balor's fingers go, and Balor stomped the injured ankle of Dunne. Dunne slammed Balor's fingers again, and Balor stomped the back of Dunne.

Balor removed Dunne's mouthpiece and then hit a double dropkick to the face of Dunne. He then hit a Coup de Grace on Dunne and dragged him to the center of the ring. He went for 1916 and covered him, and that as it, getting him the win and retaining the NXT Championship.

Balor was then attacked by Dunne, One Lorcan, and Danny Burch, but the Undisputed ERA came out to make the save. After clearing the ring Kyle O'Reilly told Balor to trust him and they all lined up as if they were going to do their signs together, but then Adam Cole shocked everyone with a superkick to Balor's face, followed by one to O'Reilly's.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.

"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!