NXT's Adam Cole Teases the End of Undisputed ERA Again, Knocks Out Balor and O'Reilly

Tonight's NXT started off with Kyle O'Reilly calling out Adam Cole after his betrayal at TakeOver Vengeance Day, but Cole never responded to that challenge. The Undisputed ERA star did make an impact on the night's proceedings though, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. A six-man tag team match between Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne vs Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong was tonight's main event, and despite the trust issues between Balor and the Undisputed ERA members they managed to work pretty well as a team, coming close to claiming victory several times, but Cole would make sure that didn't happen.

Cole would first interfere with the match itself, coming out and pushing Balor off of the top turnbuckle and sending him careening hard to the mat and taking out the referee along the way. Then he found O'Reilly on the outside of the ring, who was just coming to his senses when he turned around and ate a superkick from Cole.

Cole then lifted him up and slammed him hard across the steel steps, knocking him out of the match for good. At this point, he walked backstage, but he wasn't done yet.

Balor would end up accidentally hitting Roderick Strong, knocking him out in the process, and Pete Dunne capitalized, knocking out Balor and getting the pin and the win. The trio would leave the ring victorious, but as Balor started to get up, Cole would show up again, superkicking Balor and knocking him out.

Cole would then hover over Balor and lift his NXT Championship up in the air, and it would seem that Cole has his eye on his former title. It would also appear that the Undisputed ERA as we knew it is no more.

