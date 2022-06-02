Former AEW Champion Makes Grand Return at Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was action-packed from the beginning, and after an appearance by a New Japan star and one outstanding promo from MJF, it was time for Johnny Elite’s open challenge. Fans are always hoping for a surprise on Dynamite, but they weren’t expecting to see a former AEW Champion make his long-awaited return here. That’s what happened though, as answering Johnny Elite’s challenge was none other than The Redeemer himself Miro, and a quick video played before the fan-favorite star came down to the ring.

Miro was cloaked in shadow but once he started talking the crowd erupted. Then he said “It’s my heart that’s broken. I no longer wish to come home, I want to take yours. The redeemer is back.” Then he came out and hit the ramp and the crowd was elated to see him again.

https://twitter.com/AEWonTV/status/1532160516545822722?s=20&t=roVP9u_QuES8WNAZGH6y8Q

After that Miro didn’t waste any time getting back into the swing of things, throwing Johnny across the ring and going to work on the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling. Miro then head-butted Johnny and went for the cover but Johnny kicked out. Then he came back with punches and a back elbow but Miro caught him out of mid-air and spiked him on the mat. Johnny avoided the pump kick and then hit a Roundhouse of his own, following up with punches. Miro went for a charge but missed and Johnny hit more punches and kicks and then a springboard kick.

Johnny hit a Shooting Star press and went for the cover but Miro kicked out, and then he hit a running knee. Johnny went up top but missed the move and Miro hit a Punp Kick to the head. Miro went for the finisher and that was it, giving Miro the win in his big return.

