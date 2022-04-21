Former WWE Superstar Appears on the Price is Right

✖

The Price is Right continues to be one of the most popular game shows on television, and those who tune in regularly might have noticed a familiar face from the world of sports entertainment. Rycklon Stephens, who is known by wrestling fans by his name in WWE Ezekiel Jackson, recently appeared as a contestant on The Price is Right, and he was looking happier than ever during his time on the show. We're not sure how he did, but hopefully, he took home some money and some of those awesome prizes the show is known for. You can check out a photo of his appearance in the post below (via WrestlingNewsCo).

Jackson joined WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007 and would jump to WWE's main roster in 2008. He would go on to be the last person to win the ECW Championship until recently, and he would also defeat Wade Barrett to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He would eventually depart WWE in 2014 and head over to TNA and later Lucha Underground.

Former WWE star Ezekiel Jackson on The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/dQKgWskpwF — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 20, 2022

In an interview in 2015, Jackson spoke to PWMania about his time as ECW Champion and if there was a long-term plan in the works for him during that time in WWE. Jackson said there really wasn't a set plan in place, but that he expected to be challenging for the Intercontinental Title and eventually the US Title and World Titles.

"For me your told from the past you expect that once you get a lower title that it's a stepping stone and I was expecting that at time that I was going to be challenging for at the time the IC title, US title and then eventually one of the world titles. It was definitely for me looking like a positive for the future. There wasn't anything that said were going to sit down and have a conversation hey, this is what we're going to do with you or this is what you're going to do. They only do that to certain people," Jackson said.

"There are a few guys whose whole career is outlined for them but there are some of the mid-level guys, lower level guys you show up work and perform and do what you're supposed to do and hope that you keep getting the recognition and the respect of the fans whether they love you or hate you. It wasn't there was any discussion about hey we put the ECW title on you and this is the next step. It wasn't as if it was written in stone it's just that for me that I got this let's see if they see something in me what can I do next and I'll let it go wherever," Jackson said.