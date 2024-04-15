Former WWE Superstar Claims They Had to Sign an NDA Before Leaving Company

Eric Young first joined WWE in 2016 for the NXT brand where he remained until 2018 as part of the SAnitY tag team. He was eventually called up to the main roster but was released in 2020 during a round of cuts in the pandemic era. He returned to IMPACT/TNA Wrestling shortly after, the company that he's given so much to throughout his career. Then, in 2022, he was written off television as he quietly re-signed with WWE. That didn't last long, though, and Young has been incredibly vocal as to why he decided to leave WWE on his social media and in interviews.

On Saturday Night's Main Event, Young opened up about having to sign an NDA before leaving the company, noting that he's not allowed to say any names. He also admits that he never actually left his house to go to work when he re-signed.

"I didn't, no. I actually never left my house (after agreeing to return to WWE in 2022). I mean, the whole story's wild. Again, I had to sign an NDA, and I'm not allowed to say names…" When the host asks if Young's NDA is as ironclad as Janel Grant's, he alleges it depends if the case goes federal or not. "It depends if it goes federal or not. I mean, I might be able to say everything here within a few months but, the truth is, I don't need to talk badly on it. It is what it is and I talked to Hunter and he hired me back and wanted me back there and I was and another person came back and I won't work for that person, I won't be around that person and I said that when I left there the first time when I got fired and I meant it and you know, for me, there was tons of professional reasons. But mostly, it's a personal and moral decision. I don't have to be there. I have a very good life outside of there and there's no doubt, it's the pinnacle of sports entertainment. We just saw this weekend. I mean, I don't know if it could be more perfect, to be honest. It's the big fish in the pond and no one will say that, I will never change my mind on it. That was my goal. I went there and I had a bunch of cool things. I was hired back there to do something very cool and it just didn't work out and in the end, I was gonna be forced to compromise who I am as a person and as a man and I'm not willing to do that and it's not lost on me that I was able to make that choice because a lot of people aren't gonna get that choice. You're gonna make decisions and you're gonna be forced to do what you gotta do. If this was 10 or 15 years ago, I wouldn't have been able to make that choice."

Young makes it clear that the current management is not what he has an issue with, and in fact if he wanted to make a return to WWE he can "1,000 percent guarantee" he could. "In the end, I guess you can say joke's on me, because that person is not around anymore… I can give you 1,000 percent guarantee, [If] I wanted to work there, I could. It's just at this point in my life, I'm just not interested. I believe in what I'm doing and that's worth more than almost anything to me right now and it has nothing to do with disparaging anything that goes on there. I still talk to Hunter (to) this day. We're still buddies. I still have utmost respect for him and 95 percent of the people that work there, and especially the people that make that show go and that's the people in the ring and if that's what you wanna do and that's your decision then that's your decision. It was never about being a leadership or proving a point or anything like that. I think some people took it that way and some people went, 'Man, it's really cool.' In the end, it was a selfish reason, because I couldn't live with myself. It's just as simple as that. I made a promise to myself and I kept it. So, that was that."

Young returned to IMPACT/TNA at Slammiversary 2023, teaming with former TNA President Scott D'Amore against Bully Ray and Deaner. He's previously made it clear that at this stage in his career, he sees himself retiring in TNA.

