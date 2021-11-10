Freddie Prinze Jr. Launching Wrestling Podcast with WWE’s Xavier Woods as First Guest

Freddie Prinze Jr’s GEGGHEAD tackles video games, film, tabletop, and more, and for his next project, Prinze Jr. is diving into one of his other loves, professional wrestling. Prinze Jr. is a fan of wrestling but he also worked behind the scenes as a writer for WWE, and now he’s bringing both experiences into his new wrestling podcast, which is titled WWFreddie – Wrestling with Freddie. The podcast is part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network, and Prinze Jr. revealed to PEOPLE that the show’s first guess will be WWE superstar Xavier Woods, aka King Woods, who previously worked together on DC Universe All-Star Games.

Of his time in WWE, Prinze Jr said, “I was doing some really good promo work for them, which you would call monologues. I just wrote a lot of the lines that no director ever let me say, and it worked out really well for wrestlers. So I kind of molded from that into kind of an acting coach and helping them develop their own monologues or promos and helping them break down other people’s dialogue or, best case scenario, teaching them how to write for themselves to sort of take that third voice out of the equation.”

“There’s a lot of funny stories, [and] a lot of stories that some people won’t believe, but I’ve already had a couple guests on and they’ve backed up the stories. Just because it sounds crazy, doesn’t mean it isn’t true,” Prinze Jr said.

As for Woods, being the first guest, that was a no-brainer. “I love him to death. He’s a brother,” Prinze Jr said. I’d lie for him in court. If he needed to get out of the country, I’d get him $100,000 and a plane ticket in under an hour. That’s how much I love the guy.”

His love for wrestling started early, and he credits his grandmother for introducing him to it.

“My grandma, rest her soul, she took it pretty seriously. She’s a Puerto Rican woman and wrestling’s no joke down there,” Prinze Jr said. “She used to have me do wrestling moves off the couch and smash pillows to try and do it like the Luchadores used to do, and I had tons of fun.”

“But growing up … professional wrestling was made for my generation. That was its golden age, its silver age, its platinum. I got all the great ages. So I’ve always been kind of spoiled,” Prinze Jr said.”It was a special time and I got to see kind of the evolution of it all these years, and then I got to actually work in the business for a little while and be a part of the behind-the-scenes culture of it, which was pretty sick.”

Are you excited for Prince Jr's new wrestling podcast?