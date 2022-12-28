Latest Report Spells Bad News For FTR's Championship Reigns

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler spent a good chunk of 2022 holding the ROH, IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately for them, it doesn't sound like the "Top Guys" will be drenched in gold for much longer. The two lost the ROH tag titles back to the Briscoes at Final Battle in an incredibly violent Dog Collar Match, and their injuries from that botu wound up costing them in a grudge match against The Gunns on a recent episode of Dynamite. The two will be down in Acapulco, Mexico tonight for Lucha Libre AAA's Night of Champions event and are set to defned their titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, wrestlers within AAA are under the assumption Harwood and Wheeler "are losing their tag titles sooner than later," which could mean they'll be on the losing end tonight. The pair are then scheduled to face Hirooki Got and Yoshi-Hashi next week at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17, meaning they could theoretically be out of champions less than a full week into the new year.

So why the sudden downward spiral? According to Harwood, the pair's contracts with AEW are set to expire in April and they're considering leaving the company in order to work on the independent scene for the rest of the year. Harwood then teased the possibility of returning to WWE during an AdFreeShows interview.

"So much man, like, I think there's kind of a misconception about FTR and The Revival, and even myself, especially times when we stood up for ourselves. I feel like that in the culture today, you have half of the people who stand by you and believe that you should stand up for what you believe in, and I think there's the half of the people that say, 'You should be grateful for what you have.' I'm in the middle of them. I do think you should be grateful for what you have, but I also believe that if you don't stand up for what you believe, no one else will," Harwood said elsewhere in the interview.

"Our goal, like it or not, is to be the greatest tag team of all time," he later added. "Some people find that egotistical and some people find that very advantageous. I have always set huge goals for myself and that's all I wanted to do. So I want to set the record straight about what went down when we left there and how we felt and why things came about. But I also think that some people also think that we're, you know, we're never happy, we can never be satisfied because of what's going on in our AEW career as well, and how we're kind of vocal about that."