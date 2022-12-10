New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned at Final Battle

A much-anticipated rematch was happening at today's ROH Final Battle, and that's an understatement, as previous matches between the two have been heralded as match-of-the-year contenders. It was time for The Briscoes vs FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championships, and as it was a Double Dog Collar Match, it was just as bloody and epic as you would expect. The match was as violent as they come, and both teams were absolutely bloody by the end of it all. While there were several near falls, no one was actually pinned, as Jay was able to wrap a chain around Dax's mouth, and since Cash couldn't get to him, he passed out just long enough to give the Briscoes the win and their Titles back once again.

The Briscoes were able to catch their breath and get back in the driver's seat, but Mark's cover attempt was kicked out of by Wheeler, and Jay then went to work on Harwood. Harwood returned the favor with strikes, while Wheeler broke up an attack with chairs and a table. Jay went up top with Dax, but he knocked him down, and Dax then wrapped the chain around his head and hit a headbutt from the top rope, and both teams were down on the ground.

I won’t be able to get this image out of my head EVER!!



Dax kept pummeling Jay, but Jay would stick the referee between them, causing Dax to run into the referee and draw a ton of blood. He had to be checked on but the match continued, and then Mark and Cash exchanged strikes on the outside until Cash slammed Mark down on the ring apron. Then Cash dragged Mark onto the table and went up top, but Mark caught him. Mark hit huge open-hand strikes and knocked Cash down on the ground, pulling him back up and then hitting him with a dropkick.

Mark put Cash on the table and then went up top himself, and then Jay put ax up on his shoulders, but Cash went up and pulled Mark all the way down onto the chairs on the outside. Then in the ring jay was hitting Dax with chairs, and Cash tried to come to his aid but Jay cut that off at the pass. Jay went for a move but Dax hit a kick to the groin and then flipped Jay over into a cover but somehow Jay kicked out.

Cash then threw Dax some chairs and told him to murder Jay, and they stacked chairs around Jay. Dax then lifted Jay up on the top turnbuckle and hit some chops, and then he went for a piledriver, but Jay cut it off. He slide underneath and then lifted the chains, hitting Dax between the legs. Then Jay got Dax up on top and hit a huge superplex onto the chairs, and both stars were down.

Mark kept Cash from entering the ring, but Dax was able to kick out of the cover. Then Jay had the chain wrapped around Dax's mouth, and Cash couldn't get to him. He desperately tried but Dax passed out first, and that was it, giving the Briscoes the win and the ROH Tag Team Championships.

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena (C) def. Mercedes Martinez

ROH Tag Team Championship (Double Dog Collar Match): The Briscoes (C) def. FTR

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs Juice Robinson

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (C) def. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (C) def. Dalton Castle and The Boys

Swerve In Our Glory def. Shane Taylor Promotions

Blake Christian and AR Fox def. Rush and Dralistico

