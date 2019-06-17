Top Heavyweight College Wrestler Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Gable Steveson, the No. 3 ranked heavyweight collegiate wrestler in the country from the University of Minnesota, was reportedly arrested in Minneapolis on Saturday for alleged sexual assault with an object the day prior.

One of Steveson’s teammates, Dylan Martinez, was alos arrested for criminal sexual conduct, according to a report from TMZ. No details about the alleged incident or the victim have been released. The University of Minnesota quickly released a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read. “These students have been suspended from all team activity pending further information. Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time.”

TMZ also reported that Steveson’s attorney Christa Groshek told the site that the wrestler is cooperating with the investigation “and he’s adamant he is innocent.”

At 19-years-old, Steveson finished his freshman year at Minnesota with a 35-2 record. The Golden Gophers wrestling team has a long line of wrestlers who eventually turned to professional wrestling, including Verne Gagne, Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin.