Goldberg Gives Disappointing Update on Retirement Match, Shuts Down Joining AEW

Goldberg had been seeking one final match. After over a decade of inactivity, the WCW legend returned to the ring at WWE Survivor Series 2016 in what was supposed to be a one-off contest against Brock Lesnar to promote the upcoming WWE 2K17 video game. That match ended up kicking off a multi-year part-time run for Goldberg in WWE, one which included two WWE Universal Championship reigns and headlining matches against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and The Undertaker. Goldberg's last match was a losing effort to then-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. His WWE contract expired at the end of that year.

In the two years since, Goldberg has been looking for that retirement match. When WWE hosting it appeared to be out of the equation, Goldberg began discussions with a promoter to put together an international independent event for his last bout. Talks of that event were last active in May 2023.

"I'll be perfectly honest with you, I've kind of put that on the back burner," Goldberg said in a new interview with 93.7 The Ticket. "I really don't have a lot of time right now to dedicate to prepping for a retirement match. I'm trying to do everything I can in my power 24/7 to get my son prepped for the next stage of his life. In all honesty, that's the most important thing I could ever have going, whether I was ready to step in the ring right now or not. I put it all on the back burner for this boy because it's gonna be tough."

When asked if he had considered going to AEW for his final match, Goldberg shut down the possibility.

"This is where you're going to get the most blunt answer you're going to get from me: the product's too cheesy," Goldberg said. "If there was a comparable viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, then it would be a consideration, but not a chance."

AEW star Wardlow had previously pushed for a match against Goldberg, even having an exchange with him at a 2023 convention.

"I actually pointed at him and I said, 'Bet your ass I'm not next.' Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words," Wardlow said. "Don't know what's happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes, we would love to see who really is next."