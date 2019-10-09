Goldberg Names Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as Two Opponents He’d Love to Wrestle Next

After bouncing back from his disappointing match with The Undertaker by squashing Dolph Ziggler, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is on the hunt for his next opponent. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the Blue Carpet ahead of Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premire last week, and in an interview with Instinct Culture he named two current WWE stars that he’d love to step inside the ring with next.

“God who wouldn’t I like to face that I haven’t faced?” Goldberg said. “You know, Roman [Reigns] and Braun [Strowman] are two guys that I would like to test their metal a little bit. Georgia against Georgia Tech (Reigns’ alma mater), that kind of a built-in in rivlary. But I’m good. Whoever they toss in front of me, I’ll decimate. It’s all good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldberg made his return to the company in 2016 to renew a rivalry with Brock Lesnar. Along the way he captured the WWE Universal Championship by beating Kevin Owens in less than a minute, then dropped the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

While Reigns appears to be free for a new feud after teaming with Daniel Bryan to beat Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, Strowman currently has his hands full with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The two brawled in the ring to close out Raw this week, and both will be involved in a press conference on Friday before SmackDown.

The three-time world champion found himself in the headlines this week when comments from a recent Bret Hart interview made the rounds. Goldberg infamously concussed Hart during their match at the 1999 Starrcade event, which brought “The Hitman’s” in-ring career to an abrupt end shortly afterwards. Hart argued that because of Goldberg’s history of injuring his opponents, he shouldn’t be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could,” Hart said. “I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence. He usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there, when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat.

“When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head, I honest to God, I lost about 16 million dollars in like one second,” he continued. “I just signed with WCW for three million a year for another three years on top of the two years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing, and unfortunate.”