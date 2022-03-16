The Hardy Boyz Will Make Their AEW Dynamite Debut Tonight

The Hardy Boyz — Matt and Jeff Hardy — officially reunited on last week’s AEW Dynamite when Jeff made his surprise debut and saved Matt from the attacking AHFO faction. It was announced moments later that Jeff had signed with the company, then the pair popped up in full gear on last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. It looks like AEW isn’t wasting anytime in getting the pair in the ring together as it was announced on Wednesday morning that they’ll be facing Matt’s former proteges, Private Party, at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

“Together again on national TV for the first timein three years, the Hardys are seeking revenge against Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy and MarqQuen for their shocking betrayal of Matt last week. The AEW debut of Matt and Jeff Hardy elevates an already stacked ‘St. Patrick’s Day Slam’ edition of the red hot AEW: Dynamite,which was the No. 1 show on cable last Wednesday,” the press release read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was incredible to hear the huge pop from the crowd when the Hardys’ music hit, and to seeJeff Hardy reunited with Matt at AEW: Dynamite last week was an amazing moment for fansaround the world,” Tony Khan said. “Jeff Hardytranscends time and is associated with some of wrestling’s most iconic moments. Reuniting theHardys and bringing their encyclopedia of experience to AEW will give fans another excitingchapter in Matt and Jeff’s storied legacy in wrestling. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen turning onMatt Hardy, a wrestler they grew up idolizing, is a betrayal that cuts deep, and now Isiah andMarq will face the brothers who inspired their careers. This will be a battle of two of the mostinnovative tag teams today – Private Party vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight on AEW: Dynamite.”

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1504162387678662659?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Matt talked about how much the reunion meant to him on last week’s episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy — “It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. And there’s one last major title we need to win and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.”

Other matches confirmed for this week’s AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam special include an AEW Women’s World Championship match inside a Steel Cage between Dr. Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa and a TNT Championship match between Scopio Sky and Wardlow. Stay tuned for live coverage!