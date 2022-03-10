Matt Hardy Reflects on Jeff Hardy’s AEW Arrival, The Hardy Boyz’s Goals

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy reunited as The Hardy Boyz on this week’s AEW Dynamite in an exciting, emotional scene. Matt has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 ever since he let his WWE contract expire, but Jeff wasn’t gone from the company until they released him last December and it wasn’t until this week that he was finally a free agent. Matt retweeted an image of the brothers embracing in the ring and wrote, “The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand.”

Hardy had also recorded a portion of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast prior to Jeff’s debut, in which he talked about Hardy Boyz’s goals now that they’re in AEW. The brothers have held tag team championships all across the industry, but are now focused on the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

“It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. And there’s one last major title we need to win and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Titles,” Matt said. “It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.”

“I think you are going to see a very mature, experienced, and a Hardy Boyz team that is very hungry to prove that they can still go in 2022,” he later added.

The Hardys join an AEW tag team division that is already loaded and just gained another powerhouse team in Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson. Matt talked about which teams he’s looking forward to facing, immediately bringing up the Young Bucks.

“The Young Bucks. I would say the Lucha Bros,” Hardy said. “We would definitely want a piece of the Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, especially because currently they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. There’s a long list of teams and there’s a lot of teams and rivalries we can have that have never happened before, so it’s a very, very fresh landscape for us.”