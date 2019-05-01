WWE SmackDown: The Hardy Boyz Forfeit Tag Team Championships

WWE SmackDown is now without tag team champions.

The Hardy Boyz announced that they would be forfeiting the championships this week during SmackDown Live. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy walked out with the title belts, Jeff limping out on crutches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Kayla Braxton asked for them to fill everyone in on their condition, Jeff said it might be easier to show everyone. Clips were shown of Lars Sullivan attacking both men two weeks ago on SmackDown.

Jeff said he needs surgery and will be out for a long time. Matt followed that up by saying that because of that, the team will be forced to forfeit their championships. They then handed both title belts over to officials at ringside.

At that point, Lars Sullivan’s theme song came on and he came out and destroyed Matt once again. R-Truth ran out with a chair to try to make the save just as Lars was about to attack Jeff. Truth was also disposed of rather quickly. Sullivan actually punched the chair out of his hands before giving him a big powerbomb.

While the Sullivan story is a good story to write Jeff off of television, Hardy legitimately suffered a leg injury during an April 20th match against The Usos at a house show in Madison, Wisconsin. He has not wrestled since.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!