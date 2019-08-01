WWE

Wrestlers, Fans Remember Harley Race After His Death

Harley Race, an undisputed legend in the wrestling business from his time in American Wrestling […]

By

Harley Race, an undisputed legend in the wrestling business from his time in American Wrestling Alliance, National Wrestling Alliance, World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

As soon as the news broke, wrestlers from across the industry took to social media to pay respects to the former multi-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Ric Flair

 

Dustin Rhodes

 

Ted DiBiase

 

Hulk Hogan

 

Vince McMahon

 

Triple H

 

Booker T

 

Mick Foley

 

The NWA

 

AEW

 

WWE

 

Jim Ross

 

Sgt. Slaughter

 

Cody Rhodes

 

Frankie Kazarian

 

Tomasso Ciampa

 

Aleister Black

 

Natalya Neidhart

 

William Regal

 

Bully Ray

 

Blue Meanie

 

X-Pac

 

All Hail

 

Sad Day

 

