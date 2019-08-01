Wrestlers, Fans Remember Harley Race After His Death

Harley Race, an undisputed legend in the wrestling business from his time in American Wrestling Alliance, National Wrestling Alliance, World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

As soon as the news broke, wrestlers from across the industry took to social media to pay respects to the former multi-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

Ric Flair

He Will Be Greatly Missed, But Always Remembered By Myself And So Many Others. The Stories Of Harley Race Will Live On Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 1, 2019

Dustin Rhodes

RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 1, 2019

Ted DiBiase

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019

Hulk Hogan

RIP HARLEY,love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 1, 2019

Vince McMahon

Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/nY3V5hyp3N — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 1, 2019

Triple H

Everything about Harley Race commanded RESPECT…

Today our world mourns with all the RESPECT you deserve…

One of my favorite people in the business and in life.

See you down the road, my friend.#LegendsNeverDie#ThenNowForever https://t.co/l1q2eD7XAl — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2019

Booker T

Rest In Peace to a true king, Harley Race. #RIPHarley #HarleyRace — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 1, 2019

Mick Foley

#RIPHarleyRace

We lost a true ledend today; one of the toughest men and one of the greatest champions our sport has ever known. I loved working with him, I loved talking with him. I was proud to be his friend. pic.twitter.com/1W103AZt67 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2019

The NWA

Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God’s green earth.



RIP Harley Race!

8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.



The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley. pic.twitter.com/rEiHknbYn1 — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019

AEW

AEW is saddened to learn that Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Ik29DwZIQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 1, 2019

WWE

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/lO4OimLsSd — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

Jim Ross

I’ve never respected any wrestler more than Harley Race.



He was unequaled in the ring and as physically & mentally tough as anyone I’ve ever met.



For pool players in Heaven, when Harley’s gravely voice says, “I’ve got next” he means it! RIP Friend https://t.co/IjanNKpF0U — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 1, 2019

Sgt. Slaughter

So Sad To Hear Harley Race Has Passed😔Wonderful Man That I Admired & Loved❤️He Taught Me So Much In & Out of The Squared Circle #RIP Champ🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 1, 2019

Cody Rhodes

Thank you Harley. So many legends in the industry will tell you he was the toughest to ever do it. He never stopped giving. I remember when he managed Vader in wcw, he would still try and scare me backstage. Ten pounds of gold never looked better on anybody. https://t.co/Q1qq4qEeGT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 1, 2019

Frankie Kazarian

RIP Harley Race. In a day and age where real men seem to be an endangered species, he embodied every bit of the word “real” in and out of the ring. A rough, tough man and a gentleman. Honored to have known him. Godspeed. #RIPHarley — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 1, 2019

Tomasso Ciampa

I wrote this in April of 2017 after reconnecting with Harley at an NXT show in Missouri.



I am incredibly grateful for our time together.



Thank you, Boss.



🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SlbOUCLAMi — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) August 1, 2019

Aleister Black

RIP Harley Race. IMO one of the greatest. Did everything slightly different and had the ability to make everything and anyone look incredible. Innovative wrestler that was way ahead of his era. — Devil’s Blood (@WWEAleister) August 1, 2019

Natalya Neidhart

The Hart family loves you forever King Harley Race. Grateful I got to tell you what you meant to my grandfather Stu Hart, who adored you. My thoughts and prayers to Harley’s family today🙏 pic.twitter.com/t5PqOJW0Lx — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2019

William Regal

On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 1, 2019

Bully Ray

Blue Meanie

Rest in Peace to the legendary Harley Race….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 1, 2019

X-Pac

All Hail

Harley Race: *chomping on a cigar* “What’s your finisher?”



Wrestler: “Flying Dropkick.”



Harley Race: “I’ll move.”



RIP to the king. — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 1, 2019

