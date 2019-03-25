The Hart Foundation Headed to WWE Hall of Fame

Bret Hart will join the growing list of two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees when he and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart get enshrined at the Hart Foundation during WrestleMania weekend.

Yahoo Sports originally reported the classic tag team and stable will join the likes of D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, The Honky Tonk Man, and Torrie Wilson, in WWE’s 2019 Hall of Fame Class.

“It was very emotional for me,” Hart told Yahoo Sports. “It really means a lot to me and I think it would mean a lot to my late tag partner, who would be really honored to be in the Hall of Fame. I think we both were really proud of our work as a team. I had hoped for years that we would get inducted together and get to go on stage together, but that’s not going to happen now. Emotionally, I feel really proud and I’m glad to get a chance to speak for Jim and I know he’ll be listening.”

The Hart Foundation had multiple chapters in WWE throughout the ’80s and ’90s and amassed three turns as World Tag Team Champions along with serving as a launching point for Hart’s individual Hall of Fame career.

“When wrestling went through the big change with WWE, moving out of legion halls and into big arenas, it was a metamorphosis that never took place before,” Hart said. “I think at the time there was sort of a stereotypical tag team wrestling format and I think the Hart Foundation and the Bulldogs [Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid] turned it on its head, we took it to a whole different level,” said Hart.

Hart went on to say that he and The Anvil’s natural juxtaposition, combined with their skillset helped them carve out a lasting role in WWE.

“Jim and I brought a different mental thinking to wrestling, we were one big guy, one smaller guy,” Hart said. “We were very versatile in the sense that we could wrestle any team. Word of mouth is kind of what got Jim and I recognized as a team that would work.”

Sadly, Neidhart passed away in August of 2018 at the age of 63. However, on April 5, he’ll be properly represented by his daughter and current WWE Superstar Natalya.