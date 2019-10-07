Watch: Sean Waltman Brings up a Great Point About the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Hell in a Cell Match

Sean Waltman, better known from his days in the Attitude Era as X-Pac, appeared on WWE’s YouTube channel on Sunday night during the live Wat Along for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. And like many fans watching inside the Golden 1 Center and at home, he was utterly dumbfounded by the end of the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The closing moments of the actual match saw Rollins batter and bury Wyatt under a pile of weapons, including a few steel chairs, a ladder and a tool box. He then grabbed a sledgehammer from under the ring and, despite the referee’s pleading for him not to, he swung the hammer and smacked the pile on top of Wyatt. The referee then called for the bell, which caused Waltman to ask the question everyone else was asking — since when can a disqualification happen in a Hell in a Cell match?

“All right, you may not ask me back for another one of these, but how the hell do you get DQ’d in a freaking Hell in a Cell match?” Waltman asked. The rest of the panel wondered the same thing as the cell was lifted off the ground, though some did argue that the match was finished via referee stoppage.

Since it’s inception, the Hell in a Cell stipulation has been treated as an “anything goes” type of match. In the past weapons like tables, chairs, ladders, steel chains, tacks and kendo sticks have been fair game, and many of them were used earlier in the night in the bout between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks that opened the main card.

Sadly, this marks the second year in a row where a Hell in a Cell match has ended through controversial means. The 2018 pay-per-view ended in a No Contest after Brock Lesnar broke inside the cell and attacked both Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, who was using his Money in the Bank cash-in at the time for Reigns’ title.

As of noon on Sunday the show had just four matches announced, but by the end of the night it wound up with nine. Two titles changed hands during the event, as Charlotte Flair picked up her 10th reign as champion by beating Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while the Kabuki Warriors won the women’s tag titles via Asuka spraying green mist in Nikki Cross’ eyes.