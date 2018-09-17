Seven Tiny Thoughts on WWE Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell may have been WWE’s best pay-per-view effort of 2018. While some fans were salty about the return of Brock Lesnar, don’t let that spoil what was a truly exceptional show.

Regardless of how we feel about HIAC, WWE is looking very strong as we march into fall. The Shield is back, Ronda Rousey is incredible, and Becky Lynch is Champion. Toss in the development of Braun Strowman, the dominance of AJ Styles, and the emergence of names like Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre and it’s clear WWE’s ecosystem is the healthiest it’s been.

That said, let’s get into the pay-per-view that was. Here are Seven Tiny Thoughts on Hell in a Cell.

Brock Lesnar? Why?

A lot of fans are upset by the return of Brock Lesnar. Yet that didn’t keep them from squealing when his music hit during Hell in a Cell’s main event. Nor could they hush their enthusiasm when he kicked down the Cell’s door. As much as you may hate Brock Lesnar, there’s still part of you that likes to watch him hurt people.

And WWE knows this.

I have no idea where WWE is going with this, but Lesnar’s participation at HIAC kept both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman from taking a major pin. I’ll guess this leads to him landing his Universal Championship rematch, presumably in a triple threat.

But if 2018 has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict how WWE uses Lesnar.

Becky’s Big Night

I didn’t think Becky Lynch would leave HIAC as champion. I thought WWE would have her chase Flair into Evolution, if not longer as her popularity took the form of a tsunami.

We still will probably get that wave of enthusiasm, but Becky Lynch is now SmackDown Women’s champion and it feels good. While we could spend a while discussing the heel/face dynamic of this story, it’s better to state that the fans are truly behind Lynch.

By skipping out on Flair’s attempt at post-match sportsmanship, Lynch gets to keep her edge. As Sasha Banks and Bayley have found out, there’s nothing interesting in Superstars staying friends. So the more permanent the rift between Becky and Charlotte, the better.

Claps for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Look, the B-Team was fine. But something about Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas made it too easy to change the channel. Now, WWE has four of its best Superstars fighting for the Raw tag titles.

This is a good thing.

In just two weeks, value of those belts has skyrocketed. Not only was the tag match HIAC’s best bullet, but the best skirmish for the Raw Championships in at least a year.

Ronda Rousey’s Evolution

While her HIAC match with Alexa Bliss lacked the electricity of WrestleMania or Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey’s performance on Sunday was still exceptional.

Considering she’s still new at this, Rousey was able to have a balanced, believable 15-min match with Bliss. I’m sure WWE had to resist the temptation of having Bliss squashed again, but it’s good for Rousey to have moments of vulnerability, even if they’re fleeting.

It’s pretty clear WWE is ready to hitch their wagon to Rousey as this was the first of many successful title defenses. Her next will be at Evolution, with her rumored opponent being Nikki Bella.

EXCLUSIVE: @RondaRousey says she is no stranger to fighting and WINNING while injured, and tonight was no exception at #HIAC.

AJ Styles Time as WWE Champion is Officially Numbered

According to Samoa Joe and video replay, AJ Styles should no longer be WWE Champion. I don’t think Joe himself will be the one who takes the title, but he’s made The Phenomenal One look very mortal.

Styles and Joe will have their third match at the October 6 Super Show-Down, where I’ll bet Styles actually beats Joe cleanly. However, this rivalry may only just be getting started.

Randy Orton Is Still one of WWE’s Best

Like any good Superstar, Randy Orton has been prone to overexposure during his lengthy career. However, that does not give us grounds to take him for granted. The Viper is great at his job, more so if he’s playing a villain. His HIAC match with Hardy was a stiff reminder of that and I think we can expect Orton to slither his way up WWE’s card.

Prediction Time!

The Miz will be our next WWE Champion.

No one has been running harder than The Miz in recent years and his dedication is close to returning him to the top of the company. Him beating Daniel Bryan at back-to-back PPV’s signals to me that WWE is heating him up for AJ Styles.

Miz and Bryan will meet at Super Show Down for the right to challenge for the WWE Championship and don’t see Bryan winning. Right now, The Miz is the better commodity for WWE and could be pinning Styles before 2018 closes.