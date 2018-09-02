How to Watch the All In Pay-Per-View

Funded by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, the All In pay-per-view event will take place at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday night.

The event marks the first non-WWE event to sell more than 10,000 tickets since WCW closed its doors in 2001, and is easily one of the most anticipated wrestling shows of the year. Fans managed to sell out the arena in just under 30 minutes after tickets went on sale on May 13.

Fans will have a number of options in how they watch the show. The first hour of the event, titled Zero Hour, will air on WGN America starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card, beginning at 7 p.m., will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, the Fite TV app and Ring of Honor’s live streaming service Honor Club.

The show will also be available for replay after the live broadcast on New Japan Pro Wrestling’s streaming service, NJPW World.

Zero Hour has two matches officially announced — The Briscoe Brothers vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) and the 15-man Over Budget Battle Royale. Participants for the announced battle royale include Colt Cabana, Moose, Billy Gunn, Jordynne Grace, Rocky Romero, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler and Punishment Martinez. The winner will earn a shot at Jay Lethal’s Ring of Honor World Championship later in the evening.

Matches announced for the main card include Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr., Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll and a four-way between Madison Rayne, Britt Baker, Chelsea Green and Tessa Blanchard.

Stephen Amell, star of the hit CW series Arrow, will compete in the first singles match of his career when he takes on Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels.

Finally, the main event will be a six-man tag team match with Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kota Ibushi taking on Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bandido.

The show was originally announced on the January 10 episode of the Bucks’ hit YouTube show, Being The Elite. Matches have been gradually announced and promoted on the show over the last few months.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Rhodes explained how he convinced Amell to get back into the ring after competing in a tag team match at SummerSlam in 2015.

“Well, Stephen got it in his blood.” Rhodes said. “The first time he came back, we were in Barkley Center when he did the match with Stardust. When he came to the curtain, he got a standing ovation. He got it in his blood, man. It doesn’t matter what age you are, if you’re a millionaire already, the feeling of pro wrestling for an entertainer, for a show person, there’s nothing like it. And he wanted a singles match immediately after that. Immediately.”