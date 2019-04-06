G1 Supercard: How To Watch, Final Match Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor will present one of the most consequential North American wrestling cards in decades on Saturday evening.

G1 Supercard takes place at Madison Square Garden, the first time that a non-McMahon wrestling company has ran a show at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” since 1960. MSG has long been considered WWE’s “home venue,” but with the company not booking the iconic arena for any of their WrestleMania weekend events, New Japan and ROH stepped in and did just that.

When To Watch: G1 Supercard officially begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a hour long pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern that will feature the Honor Rumble.

How To Watch: There are several ways to tune into the show. You can watch via traditional PPV (check with your cable providers) or with the FITE TV app for a price of $39.99.

Additionally, Ring of Honor’s streaming service (Honor Club) will stream the show live on their VIP Service tier ($119.99/year). A monthly, basic honor club subscription ($9.99) will feature the show on demand or a 50% discount toward buying the PPV.

The most cost effective way to watch the show is by subscribing to NJPW World, NJPW’s streaming service, which will also stream the show live. NJPW World is available for 999 yen (about $9.00/month in U.S. Dollars). NJPW World can be watched on any PC or Laptop via a web browser. Additionally, there is an app for the service on the Amazon Firestick to view it on your television. The other way to view on a television would be to hardwire your computer to your television via an HDMI cable or to use a screen-mirroring application.

As of Saturday morning, this is the full card being advertised for G1 Supercard:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White (c) vs Kazuchika Okada

Jay Lethal (c) vs Matt Taven vs Marty Scurll

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs Bandido vs Dragon Lee

Jeff Cobb (c) vs Will Ospreay (c)

Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP c’s) vs Villain Enterprises (ROH c’s) vs. Evil and Sanada vs The Briscoes

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs Kelly Klein

Rush vs Dalton Castle

Kagetsu, Jenny Rose and Hazuki vs Hana Kimura, Stella Grey and Sumie Sakai (six-woman tag team match)

Honor Rumble (pre-show match)

Let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most this evening and why!