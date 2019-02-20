Hulk Hogan Pitched Chris Hemsworth to Play Him Back in 2013

Chris Hemsworth is set to star as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter that dropped on Wednesday.

While casting the Thor actor came out of nowhere for many wrestling fans, Hogan himself had actually pitched the idea back in 2013.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2013 Hulk Hogan said he wanted @chrishemsworth to star in his biopic 😲 (via @capebretonpost) pic.twitter.com/pkVnlWhp45 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 20, 2019

“You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action move, Thor (Hemsworth), Hogan said in an interview with the Cape Breton Post at the time.

The film will see Todd Phillips (The Hangover) as the director and Scott Silver (The Fighter) as the writer. Phillips and Silver recently teamed up for the upcoming DCEU film Joker, which is currently in post-production. According to THR, a deal is “in the midst of closing” with Netflix to have the film premiere on the streaming service.

Producers on the film will include Michael Sugar, Bradley Cooper, Phillips, Hemsworth and former WCW executive vice president Eric Bischoff.

After being fired by the WWE in 2015 for racist comments he made during a leaked sex tape, Hogan returned to the in July 2018 by being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. He made his television return at the Crown Jewel event in November in Saudi Arabia, and appeared on an episode on Monday Night Raw in January to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund shortly after the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing.

Hogan jokingly pointed out that he had lost much of his muscular physique after appearing at Crown Jewel.

“Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH,” Hogan jokingly wrote.

In an interview with PEOPLE in January, Hogan stated that at age 65 he no longer had the desire to step back into the ring and wrestle anymore.

“I’m too old to wrestle,” Hogan said. “I embarrassed myself enough out there by moving too slow, so I don’t want to get back in there again,: I don’t think I could. I could probably wrestle somebody like John Cena or Vince McMahon, but as soon as I’d be done they’d be taking me straight to the hospital to fix something … the body’s too worn out for that.”