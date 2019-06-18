Watch: Hulk Hogan Appears on WWE Raw Via Twitter Promo

During Monday Night Raw this week, WWE aired a video promo Hulk Hogan uploaded to his Twitter page the day prior, promoting the US Women’s Soccer Team’s World Cup game against Chile later that day. The team went on to beat Chile 3-0

Hogan has been used sparingly on WWE programming since he was brought back into the fold in mid-2018. He cut a promo on Raw earlier in the year to commemorate the passing for WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund. He also opened WrestleMania 35 alongside Alexa Bliss, briefly appearing on the entrance ramp before the impromptu opening match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Hulkhogan and the whole #WWEuniverse are cheering on our #USAwomenssoccer team for the big victory this Sunday brother!!!!HH pic.twitter.com/lGfHNKGDhu — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 14, 2019

This story is developing…