Identities of WWE’s Two New Name Changes Reportedly Revealed

Earlier today a report revealed that WWE had filed for several name trademarks, and while we already knew two of the names (those being Cruz Del Toro and Roxanne Perez), the other two were new additions. The two new names were Katana Chance and Alba Fyre, and now thanks to a new report from PWInsider, we now know who those names belong to. Katana Chance will be the new name for NXT star Kacy Catanzaro, while Alba Fyre will be the new name of NXT’s Kay Lee Ray. If they follow the previous name changes, WWE will just display them on the screen the next time those stars are on TV and act like they’ve always been that way.

In both cases those names were what those stars went by before WWE, so now they will get new names as part of a new memo from Vince McMahon. The memo reportedly stated that Vince no longer wanted stars to go by names they previously used on the independents before they joined WWE, which has led to a series of name changes across the company.

Over the past week, we’ve seen new names given to Austin Theory (Theory), Raquel Gonzalez (Raquel Rodriguez), Marcel Barthel (Ludwig Kaiser), Walter (Gunther), Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza), and Pete Dunne (Butch), while Rok-C recently debuted on NXT Level Up under her new name Roxanne Perez.

Now we have Katana Chance and Alba Fyre, and these will probably not be the last name changes we see over the next few months. Several stars are looking to make jumps to Raw or SmackDown, and we could very well see more name tweaks before those jumps are made. As for Catanzaro’s Tag Team partner Kayden Carter, she got that name from WWE when she arrived at the company so that one shouldn’t change.

A dark match before last night’s SmackDown also featured LA Knight and Mace, but both stars looked far different than the last time we saw them. If they are indeed getting major character changes, they might very well also be getting name changes, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think of the new names? Let us know in the comments!