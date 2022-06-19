Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

Impact Wrestling will celebrate 20 years as a company tonight with the Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view at The Asylum (Nashville Fairgrounds) in Nashville, Tennessee. Unlike recent years, where Impact has used Slammiversary to hype up the surprise arrival of new signees following mass WWE releases, the show will have a heavy focus on celebrating Impact's own history. No match cements that idea more than the main event between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, a man many consider to be both the present and future of the promotion, and Eric Young, one of the promotion's most decorated and longest-tenured wrestlers who competed at the first Slammiversary in 2005.

"I think it's evolved to go back to our roots, because Impact Wrestling, look, the elephant in the room is that there were some dark ages of Impact Wrestling," Alexander said in a recent interview with ComicBook while discussing the evolution of Impact. "We ascended to some incredible heights and then there were some little lows. And now we're back. Momentum is gaining. We're going back and we're ascending again. I joined the company three and a half years ago now, and when we did, management had changed a few months before that, and it seemed like everybody was just going back to their roots. That's the same stuff I was talking about with those guys, like AJ Styles and Low-Ki, where they were finding and grooming new talent, rather than just taking talent that had already been established somewhere else and trying to put a fresh coat of paint on them."

"Impact wrestling, I call it the land of opportunity. That's what it was in the beginning, and that's what it is again now. Which is great, going back to the 20-year anniversary, because guys like me, who might not be known on the world scale, they gave me a chance. They signed me. They gave me the ball and they gave me the opportunity to drop it, and thankfully I never did, and I've carried it all the way now to be World Champion," he added.

One of the biggest stories in Impact in recent months has been the arrival of Honor No More, a faction of wrestlers who formerly worked for Ring of Honor who have joined forces to conquer a new promotion. Standing across from them are a group of longtime Impact wrestlers dubbed the Impact Originals. That includes The Motor City Machine Guns, AEW's Frankie Kazarian, NWA's Nick Aldis and a mystery entrant. Per Fightful Select, a number of surprises are lined up for the show.

Slammiversary 2022 Full Card