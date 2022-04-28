Impact Wrestling Reveals Slammiversary 2022 Date and Location

✖

One of the biggest Impact Wrestling events of the year is Slammiversary, and now we have an official date and location for Slammiversary 2022. On social media Impact Wrestling announced that in celebration of the 20th anniversary Slammiversary will return home to Nashville, TN, taking place in the Nashville Fairgrounds. It will take place on June 19th, and tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, but you can also watch it live on pay-per-view if you can't make it to Nashville. You can find the post below.

If last year's Slammiversary is anything to go by, fans should be in for a night full of big matches and surprises, as 2021's edition crowned several new Champions throughout the night. It also featured several big returns, and even an appearance by Jay White from New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Forbidden Door was quite active last year, so perhaps another round of appearances are set for later this year? We'll just have to wait and see.

.@IMPACTWRESTLING celebrates its 20th anniversary as #Slammiversary returns home to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.



Don’t miss this historic night LIVE June 19th on pay-per-view!



Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/k0l0sCICWC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2022

During last year's Slammiversary, Havoc and Rosemary defeated Fire 'N Flava to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, while The Good Brothers defeated Violent By Design (Joe Doering and Rhino), Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh and No Way to become Impact World Tag Team Champions. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander would retain his Title against Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams.

Chelsea Green made a surprise return as Matt Cardona's Tag Partner, while a teaser was released for The Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt, who would end up partnering up with Deonna Purrazzo. Speaking of Purrazzo, she would defend her Knockouts Championship against Thunder Rosa, and then Mickie James would make her presence known in Impact after the match. FinJuice also made their return at the event and would take down Madman Fulton and Shera in their first match back.

