Impact Wrestling Star Says Thank You To Fans Before Apparent Free Agency

Impact Wrestling fans got their first hint that a fan favorite Impact star was leaving the company two weeks ago, and now there’s more mounting evidence that Josh Alexander is heading out of the company. The newest evidence comes from a post on social media by Alexander thanking the fans and saying how grateful he is for the last three years there. He also shared photos and thanked Impact for giving him the confidence that he could be a top star, so it very much seems like he is leaving.

Alexander wrote “I have so much love for the entire Impact team & Impact fans. I’ve been lucky enough to work w/ some of the GOATs. Been pushed to improve my weakness’. Impact gave me the confidence to know I can be an elite performer. I’m so grateful for these 3yrs. Thank you!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Walking_Weapon/status/1491948041208741889

This follows a previous post that indicated he had open dates he needed to fill and notes of his email address for booking and that he was up for international bookings.

Alexander wrote “February 18-19-20 just opened up. I have plenty of open dates in February I’d like to fill. Matches/Seminars/Signings 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🌍 Contact bookjoshalexander@gmail.com 🙏”

https://twitter.com/Walking_Weapon/status/1485667081622368260?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1485667081622368260|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://slamwrestling.net/index.php/2022/01/28/josh-alexander-done-with-impact-wrestling/

That also happens to be the same weekend as Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender pay-per-view and their next set of tapings, so perhaps his exit will receive some spotlight there.

It seems he is going to be doing independent dates for a bit, but he could also sign another longer term deal with a company like WWE, AEW, or New Japan soon, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

It does seem though that his days with Impact are coming to an end, and fans will definitely be intrigued to see where he lands next.

Where would you like to see Alexander go? Let us know in the comments!