Jake Paul/Nate Diaz Match Confirmed For This Summer

While the WWE has placed Logan Paul front and center when it comes to some of their biggest pay-per-view events, his young brother Jake is continuing to attempt to make a name for himself out of the Youtube realm and in the boxing ring. Now, the company known as DAZN has confirmed that following Jake's loss against Tommy Fury, Paul will square off against Nate Diaz. For those who might not know, Diaz is a mixed-martial artist who made a name for himself at the UFC and will make for a big opponent for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul took the opportunity to discuss how his last fight ended during a press conference, while also hyping up his upcoming one-on-one with Nate Diaz, "My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that's not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

Jake Paul V. Nate Diaz

DAZN took the opportunity to confirm the match via its Official Twitter Account. The match itself will take place on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. Will Jake Paul manage to claim a victory following his defeat against Tommy Fury?

Nate Diaz responded to Jake's comments by praising Paul as the "biggest thing in boxing" while also stating that he was planning to take him down in their match this summer, "Besides Canelo, he's the biggest thang in boxing. I'm here to conquer that. I'm the King of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts. I f----- up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game."

