Jake Paul's Next Boxing Opponent Confirmed, Fight Date Announced

Jake Paul's most challenging year of his boxing career continues. The social media star has been in the professional fight game for almost four years now, making his boxing debut in a victorious effort against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib back in January 2020. That victory would start a polarizing undefeated streak for Paul, as he would pick up victories against athletes from other avenues like former basketball player Nate Robinson and UFC alumni Ben Askren. Paul's biggest test came this past February went he went one-on-one with Tommy Fury, his first fight against a legitimate boxer. While he impressed, Fury was awarded the victory by decision.

Paul got some of his momentum back this past August with a win over UFC's Nate Diaz. That bout resurrected that age-old criticism Paul received early in his career for only boxing mixed martial artists. Before 2023 ends, Paul is looking to silence the doubters with a victory over a legitimate boxer.

Jake Paul's Next Boxing Opponent Announced

(Photo: MVP)

The Problem Child has a new opponent in his scopes.

As announced in a press release, Jake Paul will fight professional boxer Andre August on Friday, December 15th. August has been boxing at a professional level since 2013 and holds a 10-1-1 record, with five of his victories coming via knockout. Paul and August will fight in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

"I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life," Paul said. "So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it's about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I'm coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see."

"I don't talk very much. I'm all about that action. Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn't have my hunger," August said. "When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good."

Paul vs. August will headline MVP's Most Valuable Prospects IV, a pay-per-view designed to spotlight rising boxers. The event goes down on Friday, December 15th and will be available for purchase on DAZN.