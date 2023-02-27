Will a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Rematch Happen?

Jake Paul suffered his first loss as a professional boxer on Sunday in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury. Paul was able to bring Fury to a knee in the eighth and final round with a jab, but the judges still handed a split decision victory to Fury with two scores of 76-73. The commentators noted during the fight that Paul had a rematch clause added in, which was brought up to both men in their post-fight interviews. Both men signed off on the idea.

"100 percent. This was my first main event. I'm only going to go bigger and I'm only going to go better," Fury said. "...If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

"All respect to Tommy. He won. And don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses," Paul said. "I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don't know if I agree with the judges, I got a 10-8 round twice. So it is what it is... This is definitely a humbling experience. I'll tae it on the chin. Get back in teh gym and we can run it back.

TOMMY FURY DEFEATS JAKE PAUL VIA SPLIT DECISION.



Why Was Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Canceled Twice?

Paul originally called out the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to a fight two years ago, but the initial Dec. 18, 2021 fight had to be scrapped due to Fury suffering an injury while training. This resulted in Paul getting booked in a last-minute rematch with Tyron Woodley, which he won. Paul vs. Fury was booked again, this time for August 2022, but Fury was denied entrance into the United States. After Paul's planned fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through, Paul vs. Fury was finally booked again — this time in Saudi Arabia.

But while it looks like Jake will continue to focus on boxing, his brother Logan has been finding more success over in WWE. He has managed to win over fans and critics alike in his first four WWE matches, which have included challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and competing in this year's Men's Royal Rumble. He's currently in a program with Seth Rollins that will likely culminate at WrestleMania 39.