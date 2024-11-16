Mike Tyson Goes Full Moon in Pre-Paul Fight Interview

Mike Tyson had a very strange, viral moment where he was very exposed during an interview prior to his Netflix boxing match with Jake Paul. Boxing is a sport that has been around for an incredibly long time, but began to lose its relevance in the 2000s as things like UFC began to rise in popularity. UFC and other forms of fighting embraced a more violent and free-form style of fighting, which created higher stakes and more varied fights. Boxing still has a place in culture thanks to movies like Creed and a bunch of influencers/celebrities choosing to use it as a venue to settle internet beef. This has been a popular form of entertainment with YouTuber and streamers for quite some time now, but it has also led to the likes of YouTubers like Jake Paul getting substantial boxing careers. Now Paul is getting legitimate matches against major athletes including boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The Mike Tyson x Jake Paul fight is one of the most anticipated fights in quite some time and it’s also incredibly accessible. The fight is available on Netflix, meaning anyone with an active subscription can watch the fight at no extra cost. This is a huge change from other fights, which historically charge a ton of money to let you watch it from your home or you have to find a bar/venue that is showing it. Netflix has had buffering issues with the Tyson/Paul fight leading to frustrations with viewers, but for those who have been able to watch it without interruption, there was a pretty shocking moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to the fight with Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, the broadcast had interviews with both Paul and Tyson in their respective locker rooms. Paul’s interview was your standard interview where he promised a knock out win and talked up a big game. Tyson’s, however, was a bit more odd. At the end of Mike Tyson’s interview, he walked away from the interviewer and the camera panned down to reveal that Mike Tyson had nothing covering his rear end… leaving his bare buttocks totally visible to the audience. It feels like something straight out of a parody movie, but it was totally real. The camera quickly panned up and zoomed in on the back of Tyson’s head to ensure his butt was no longer in the shot, suggesting it may have been an accident, but Netflix made sure to cash in on the viral moment.

lmaooooo Mike Tyson airing it out pic.twitter.com/rab3IjjDCq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 16, 2024

Netflix posted the moment on its own social pages, much to the shock of audiences. The moment quickly went viral with many making fun of Tyson and posting screenshots of the legendary boxer in a strangely vulnerable position. It’s unclear why Tyson was giving everyone a view of his full moon, as the front part of his lower body was covered. Regardless, it was a strange moment that left fans baffled in a night that has already been filled with all kinds of head scratching moments, including characters from Squid Games appearing in the audience of the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight.