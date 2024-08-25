Former AEW Champion Jamie Hayter Returns at All In

All Elite Wrestling’s All in 2024 show in Wembley Stadium hadn’t officially kicked off yet when fans were treated to one of the company’s most exciting returns in recent memory. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has been away since an injury took her off AEW TV back in May of last year. One of the most popular women on the entire roster, Hayter hasn’t been able to compete in the ring for nearly 15 months. That changed on Sunday afternoon as Hayter strolled into the ring and made her presence known.

Saraya was out in the ring in her native United Kingdom, flanked by her family, letting the crowd know how angry she has been about not being a part of the All In card this year. Really, for the last several months, Saraya hasn’t been much of a factor in AEW. During her rant, Saraya referred to herself as the “Queen of England,” and said that she was the best women’s wrestler to ever come from the UK. That line is what brought Hayter out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hayter, also from the UK, clearly disagrees with Saraya on the sentiment — the sheer volume of the fan response suggests they might disagree as well. Unfortunately for those fans, the conflict between Saraya and Hayter might have to wait just a little bit, because they aren’t fighting in London.

When Hayter came to the ring to respond to Saraya, the latter immediately fled the scene, setting up a prominent future conflict between the two. There might be some hope that they face off at All Out, but there will likely need to be little bit longer program between such prominent names before they have a marquee matchup.

AEW All In Card