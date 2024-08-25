AEW Reveals Final Team for All In Trios Titles London Ladders Match

There was one more stop to make before AEW All In, and that was in Cardiff for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. While the card for All In is pretty much set, there was one more spot to fill in the Trios Championships London Ladder Match. That match will see Christian Cage and The Patriarchy defending their Titles against three other teams, and there was a wild card match on tonight’s show to decide who that third challenging team would be. It would be decided between Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) with help from Lio Rush and the unlikely team of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, and it would ultimately be PAC, Claudio, and Wheeler getting the win and moving on to the London Ladders Trios Titles match at All In.

Can’t Dodge Your Challengers

Over the past few weeks, The Patriarchy has been taking out any possible threats to their Trios Championship reign, and they’ve been rather successful with the strategy. That all ended last week, as Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels informed Cage and his crew that he would have to defend the Trios Titles against three other teams at All In, which did not make the Champions very happy in the least.

“For the past few weeks, Christian Cage has done everything in his power to clear the field of all the contenders for the Trios Championships,” Daniels said. “But I want to assure the fans that at All In, Christian Cage is not going to have an easy road if he hopes to remain Trios Champion, because The Patriarchy will be defending those Titles against The Bang Bang Gang, The House of Black, and a third team to be determined in a wild card match at Cardiff Collision. Those four teams will go to All In to wrestle for the AEW Trios Championship in a London Ladders Match.”

The Competition

There are very few in AEW that The Patriarchy haven’t burned bridges with, including House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang, who were the first to be announced for the match. Tonight’s Wild Card match officially enters PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta into the mix, who also have no love for the Champions. All three teams will be looking to take those Trios Championships for themselves at All In, so while they have a puncher’s chance, The Patriarchy could be looking at the end of their Title reign this weekend if they can’t figure out a way to gain an advantage.

Ladder matches are rarely not thrilling, but when you look at the talent that’s involved in this particular match, especially someone synonymous with them like Christian, it’s hard not to get hyped for this one in particular. With a talent pool that includes Buddy Matthews, PAC, Brody King, Jay White, and Claudio, this match has the potential to be one of if not the best match of the night, even against some of the big matches elsewhere on the card. You can check out the full card for All In below.

AEW All In (Current Card)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Mariah May

AEW American Championship Match: MJF (C) vs Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (C) vs Darby Allin

AEW Trios Championships London Ladders Match: The Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Mixed Tag Match: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

