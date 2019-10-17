Watch: Chris Jericho’s Role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Revealed

Reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed back in March that he would be joining Jay & Silent Bob Reboot‘s loaded cast as an unknown antagonist. His role, as he revealed in a clip on his Instagram this week, turned out to be a grand wizard in the KKK. The movie hits theaters on Friday and also features Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck, Rosario Dawson, Joe Manganiello, Val Kilmer, James Van Der Beek, Jason Lee, Kate Micucci and Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith returning as the titular Jay and Silent Bob.

“The KKKats out of the bag… yes I play a #KKK Grand Wizard in @jayandsilentbob Reboot..and yes my character has a crappy (and hilarious) exit out of the movie!

Smith and Mewes appeared as Jericho’s special guests during AEW Dynamite‘s premiere on TNT back on Oct. 2. Smith was then supposed to appear on Friday Night SmackDown’s FOX premiere, but he said WWE pulled his invitation.

We were supposed to go do WWE, me and Jay, the very next day, which was Friday,” Smith said while he and Jericho appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. “Was it Friday? SmackDown. And then the morning after, because we were on the AEW show, it trended, like, there was a lot of coverage and stuff. So the next morning we were told that WWE was like, ‘You can’t come on anymore,’ and they canceled us. They kicked me and Jay off the show, but not in a crazy way, they didn’t hit us with chairs.”

“The first casualty of the wrestling war was Jay and Silent Bob,” Jericho joked.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has been widely praised by critics leading up to its release. As of Thursday morning the movie has a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 67%, and ComicBook.com’s own Russ Burlingame gave the film a perfect score of 5 out of 5.

“For longtime fans of Smith’s work, it is hard to imagine a more perfect movie,” he wrote. “It’s funny, heartfelt, meta, and includes at least one character from every movie he has done in the last quarter-century. It provides closure to characters you have been wondering about for years and for characters you didn’t even know needed it, and it does all of this while remaining wickedly funny.”