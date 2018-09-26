Jay Lethal Pitches Dream Match for ‘G1 Supercard’ at Madison Square Garden

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling managed to sell out Madison Square Garden in approximately 19 minutes when tickets for the G1 Supercard event went on sale back in early August.

The sold-out event marks the first time a non-WWE wrestling show will take place inside the famous arena, and the accomplishment is made all the more impressive when you realize not a single match was announced prior to tickets going on sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jay Lethal, the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion, is all but guaranteed to be booked on the card given he’s been a staple of ROH’s main event scene over the last few years. In an interview with Comicbook.com on Friday, Lethal pitched his dream opponent for the show — a champion vs. champion match against current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

“If I had to pick one person, it would probably be Kenny Omega,” Lethal said. “If we can both hold onto our respective titles, and if that match were to ever happen, it would, I guess, be Ring of Honor World Champion versus New Japan Champion. Because he’s the New Japan Champion right now. That would be hell of a match.”

While the two have crossed paths numerous times on ROH and New Japan’s co-branded shows, they’ve only wrestled each other one-on-one once since 2010. That match took place back in July 2017 as part of New Japan’s G1 Special in USA event during a tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Champion. Omega won in just under 13 minutes and went on to win the title later that night.

Even though his contract with New Japan reportedly expires at the end of January, Omega told fans at a Q&A session during All In weekend that he will “probably” be wrestling at the G1 Supercard on April 6.

Lethal said he was blown away when he first heard the news about the show selling out.

“This is nothing short of amazing,” Lethal said. “The kid in me can’t be more happy. I really feel like this is going to be something extremely special. It already is. I can’t wait. I’m a Jersey guy. I live in Tampa, Florida, now but I grew up in New Jersey. I’m going to be in New Jersey already visiting family. I’m going to take the 15 minute train ride into New York City, which stops right underneath Madison Square Garden. Normally, when Ring of Honor’s in New York City, we would walk a few blocks down to the Hammerstein Ballroom. But this time all I’ll have to do when I get off the train is go upstairs into Madison Square Garden with the biggest smile on my face, because it’s going to be amazing.”

Throughout its 16-year history, ROH has often found itself at the forefront of change and growth in the professional wrestling world. Lethal, who returned to the promotion in 2011 after a stint in Impact Wrestling, said he hopes the first MSG show is just the beginning.

“I really think Ring of Honor is doing big things, Ring of Honor is doing great things,” Lethal said. “Luckily, we have a roster who is willing to go out there and perform at such a higher level, all for one cause, and that is to make Ring of Honor as big as they possibly can make it. We want Ring of Honor to be bigger than it was the day before, bigger than it was the show before.”

“I’m hoping for a return to Madison Square Garden after we do the one next year,” he added. “That would be my ultimate goal, that’s what I see for the company.”

Lethal is set to defend the ROH World Championship on Friday night against Will Ospreay at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

ROH Death Before Dishonor airs LIVE from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. EDT on traditional cable and satellite Pay-Per-View providers, and streaming free for HonorClub VIP, 50% off for HonorClub Standard members, and through FITE TV.