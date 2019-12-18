Jeff Hardy Injury Update, Reportedly Working on Personal Issues

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has been out of action since April due to a knee injury. And while the timetable for his recover should have him ready to return, it could be a while before we see “The Charismatic Enigma” back on WWE television. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Hardy was originally slotted for a return in early November. However due to the number of personal and legal issues Hardy is currently dealing with, WWE has decided to keep him from wrestling until he sorts things out. Hardy was arrested twice during his absence this year, once for public intoxication at Myrtle Beach and once for driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina.

PWInsider reported several weeks back that WWE had “strongly implored” Hardy to address his health. The good news is that Hardy was reportedly very receptive and has focused on getting clean.

Meanwhile, Hardy’s brother Matt has recently returned to television after being removed shortly after Jeff’s injury. Over the past few weeks Hardy has revived his “Broken” persona on his personal YouTube channel and hinted at possibly leaving WWE on Twitter.

I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace. pic.twitter.com/EpT1gjNZNT — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019

He also emphasized that his absence from television had nothing to do with his own health.

“A few notes -I’m actually VERY healthy right now -I did not ‘semi-retire’, I could have still been working at that time. Was not my call,” Hardy wrote in a recent Twitter response to a fan. “-I am always down to put talent over, but I am NOT in that phase of my career. I have much, much more to offer the industry.”

Unfortunately none of that has made its way to WWE programming. In recent weeks Hardy has lost singles matches to Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. This week saw him take a pinfall loss to Ricochet during a six-man gauntlet match.