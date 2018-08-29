Jeff Hardy Challenges Randy Orton to Hell In A Cell Match

The story that WWE has been telling between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton will likely be decided in a Hell In A Cell match at the PPV of the same name in just a few weeks time.

Hardy gave a promo on this week’s SmackDown speaking of his rivalry with Orton, noting that it has reinvigorated him. Hardy had “RKO” as well as Orton’s face painted within his usual face paint.

He was interrupted by Orton, who walked out on to the ramp and noted that he wasn’t finished with Hardy yet. He said that he needs to leave Hardy a heap of broken bones in the middle of the ring before he is finished. The fans got excited thinking it would happen Tuesday night in Toronto, but Orton immediately noted it wouldn’t be this week.

Hardy proceeded to say that he knows where he has to settle the score, told Orton he would see him in hell, and challenged him to a Hell In A Cell match. Orton just dropped the microphone and walked off.

While the Hardy/Orton feud has been entertaining since it began several weeks ago, there’s little doubt that there would be virtually no chance this match would be placed inside the legendary Hell In A Cell if there wasn’t a PPV themed around the match coming up.

The match, which in year’s past was used only on very special occasions for top tier feuds, now sees matches in the middle of the card contested inside the cell simply because a PPV show is themed around the gimmick. The fact that there’s no spontaneity whatsoever anymore surrounding WWE announcing the match has certainly hurt the prestige of what used to be something that would automatically make for a legendary encounter.