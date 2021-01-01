WWE's Jeremy Borash Proposed On New Year's Eve

✖

Longtime wrestling personality Jeremy Borash had a memorable New Year's Eve. The former TNA Impact Wrestling broadcaster and current WWE Senior Director of Content and Development announced that he proposed to girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala on the beach yesterday in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

"Tonight my best friend and I made a deal... [heart emoji] U @vanedelagala - #happynewyear," Borash wrote.

Borash's friend, AEW performer Rebel, as well as WWE production crew member James Long were thanked in another post for helping him pull off the proposal.

