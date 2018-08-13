Wrestling World Reacts to Passing of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

The wrestling world was dealt a blow Monday morning when WWE announced the passing of WWE legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. In light of the news, social media flooded with heartfelt messages from The Anvil’s peers.

The tributes to Neidhart are abundant to say the least. Not only did Neidhart spend decade the business, but his daughter, Natalya is currently one of WWE’s top female Superstars. Here are a few of the handpicked messages on The Anvil’s passing.

“My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace,” posted Ric Flair to Twitter

“If you couldn’t like Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart your the one with the problem. You didn’t to always agree with him but if this guy would give the shirt off his back. He was a tremendous athlete. Track and football. High point of his wrestling career was his run with Bret Hart as one half of the Hart Foundation managed by Jimmy Hart. He was 62. Rest in Peace Jim Neidhart,” wrote Mean Gene Okurland on Facebook.

“ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA,” said the Iron Sheik.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil,” wrote Sheamus.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim,” wrote Eric Bischoff.