John Cena Shares Image From AEW All Out

John Cena may be a World Wrestling Entertainment lifer, but that hasn't stopped All Elite Wrestling from making the odd reference to the other company's franchise player. CM Punk has utilized Cena's Five-Knuckle Shuffle during a pay-per-view match, MJF has alluded to Cena's "hustle, loyalty, and respect" monicker in a televised promo, and Max Caster has even name-dropped Cena during one of his entrance raps. Caster in particular has drawn multiple comparisons to Cena due to his freestyle gimmick, which bears resemble to Cena's early Doctor of Thuganomics monicker from his first years in WWE.

Caster took the Cena comparisons to the next level at AEW All Out, as he hoisted the 300+ pound Keith Lee on his shoulders and delivered an Attitude Adjustment, Cena's finisher. While this was an obvious homage to Cena by the maneuver alone, many drew further comparisons due to the colossal feat of strength shown by Caster.

While Cena did not offer any comments, he did share a snapshot of Caster's AA on his Instagram.

Cena has offered praise for Caster in the past, going as far to say that he was a better freestyler than he was.

"I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can't give him any advice because he's punching far above my weight class," Cena said. "He's very gifted. He's gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential."

On the flip side, Caster has credited Cena with refining his music taste years ago.

"I would even say that John Cena is the reason why I became a fan of Murs (notable rapper) because John Cena was in Murs's video back in 2004 for the song 'Hustle,'" Caster said. "And I watched that and I went, 'Oh Wow Murs, he's got Cena let me see what other music he's got.'"

The mouthpiece of The Acclaimed then revealed that Cena himself is a supporter of what he has going on.

"So, you know, there's another thing that wrestling has helped me with John Cena, who's a big supporter now by the way too," Caster revealed.

Caster and tag partner Anthony Bowens are speculated to challenge for the AEW World Tag Titles once again in two weeks at AEW: Grand Slam.